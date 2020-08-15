South Dakota’s Noem rejects Trump’s unemployment plan

FILE – In this June 22, 2020 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Sioux Falls city hall in Sioux Falls, S.D. As the state looks to use $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds, one of the largest expenditures has been for law enforcement. The funds came with the stipulation that they be used in addressing the pandemic and anything unused would be returned at the end of the year. Gov. Noem’s administration opted to use the money to pay salaries for law enforcement officers.(AP Photo/Stephen Groves File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has spurned President Donald Trump’s order to extend federal unemployment benefits by $400 a week, saying that the state does not need the program.

Trump last week attempted to bypass Congress in ordering states to extend additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Under Trump’s plan, the extra unemployment benefit would require a state to commit to providing $100.

It was unclear if Trump had the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits.

The Republican governor says that South Dakota does not need the extra unemployment benefits.