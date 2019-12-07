South Dakota’s First Gentleman suit displayed at State Capitol

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The tables have turned on some gender roles in South Dakota’s First Family.

The State has a tradition of displaying the gowns that First Ladies wore on the Inauguration Night, but South Dakota has its first female Governor, Kristi Noem.

On Thursday, the State stuck to the tradition and displayed a replica of her husband’s suit at the Capitol in Pierre.

The First Gentleman, Bryon Noem, says he was not thrilled by the idea at first, but he later had a change of heart.

“But then even people say ‘Are you going to put your suit down there?’ and I go, ‘You know. I kind of thought about it, even after I knew it was going to be a replica. And I thought ‘Why would I?’ But then I thought, why wouldn’t I embrace that. That is so cool. So, I think I am the best First Gentleman ever in South Dakota,” said Bryon Noem, South Dakota’s First Gentleman.

The display includes a biography card and a family picture.