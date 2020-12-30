South Dakota’s driver’s license written exam available in Spanish on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Come Friday, there will be expanded access to the driver’s license written exam in South Dakota; it will be available in Spanish.
KELOLAND News had a chance to talk with Debra Owen, the director of public policy at the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, about it.
“It impacts our economy, to make sure we have workers who can get to work on their own, independently.” Owen said.
The driver’s license application and study manual are going to be available in Spanish, too.
