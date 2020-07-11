July 11: South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 2 new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 55 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,454 on Saturday.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 97.

There are 875 active cases of coronavirus in South Dakota.

The state’s health department said 6,470 people have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported a total of 738 hospitalizations and 65 of them are currently hospitalized.

Out of the 89,606 tests performed, 82,152 came back negative.

For the full list of case numbers in South Dakota counties, see below.

