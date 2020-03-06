South Dakota’s AG warns public to be wary of online, app-based vision testing

In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo, Deon Benson of the Smiths Grove Lion’s Club uses a Spot Vision Screener to scan a child’s eyes testing for potential vision issues at North Warren Elementary School in Bowling Green, Ky.. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP)

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is warning consumers to proceed with caution when using online and app-based vision testing technology.

Smartphones and the internet play a large role in the lives of the public and it is important to keep in mind that technology is a fantastic complement to health and well-being questions and concerns.

Technology should not be a replacement for real-life experts when it comes to your health, safety, and well-being.

“When an app-based company promises cheap, convenient online vision testing, it may be hard to resist. I would simply ask you to remain mindful of the importance of safeguarding your eye health and vision, and as needed, seek further relevant and reliable health care,” Ravnsborg said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued the recall of a company named Visibly.

The FDA recalled the operation of Visibly and its technology in August 2019, stating that “The Visibly Online Refractive Vision Test is being recalled since the firm has not received authorization from the FDA to market the product”.

Ravnsborg would like to remind the public that even though Visibly is not currently in operation in South Dakota at this time, it is important to note that there are other online-based companies who may be engaging in similar practices.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986.