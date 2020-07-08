South Dakota’s Ag Department confirms emerald ash borer in Lincoln County

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Worthing, South Dakota.
The first confirmed infestation was identified in Sioux Falls in 2018, according to officials.
The SDDA said, EAB is an invasive insect that kills millions of ash trees in 35 states.
The quarantine regulations restrict the movement of firewood and ash materials at all times in Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner counties.
These regulated ash materials include:
- ash nursery stock
- ash logs, lumber, wood chips or mulch, including trimmed ash tree branches
- pallets made out of ash
Movement of the firewood from any hardwood species, whether it’s for commercial or private use, is also restricted within the quarantine area.
Ash trees within the quarantine area should not be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day to help stop the spread of EAB.
Authorities said as a precautionary measure, people living within the quarantine area should consider treating their ash trees that remain in good condition.
Treatment information, as well as more information on EAB and response efforts, can be found by visiting the SDDA’s EAB website.
If anyone has questions in regards to EAB in Worthing should be submitted to financeofficer@cityofworthing.com or by calling 605-372-4113.
