South Dakota’s Ag Department confirms emerald ash borer in Lincoln County

FILE- In this undated file photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. Millions of tiny wasps as small as a grain of rice have been released into wooded areas in 23 states as the battle against the emerald ash borer turns biological. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has researched and approved for release in the U.S. four species of parasitic wasps that naturally target the larval and egg stages of the ash borer. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) has confirmed an infestation of emerald ash borer (EAB) has been discovered in Worthing, South Dakota.

The first confirmed infestation was identified in Sioux Falls in 2018, according to officials.

The SDDA said, EAB is an invasive insect that kills millions of ash trees in 35 states.

The quarantine regulations restrict the movement of firewood and ash materials at all times in Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner counties.

These regulated ash materials include:

ash nursery stock

ash logs, lumber, wood chips or mulch, including trimmed ash tree branches

pallets made out of ash

Movement of the firewood from any hardwood species, whether it’s for commercial or private use, is also restricted within the quarantine area.

Ash trees within the quarantine area should not be pruned or removed unless necessary until after Labor Day to help stop the spread of EAB.

Authorities said as a precautionary measure, people living within the quarantine area should consider treating their ash trees that remain in good condition.

Treatment information, as well as more information on EAB and response efforts, can be found by visiting the SDDA’s EAB website.

If anyone has questions in regards to EAB in Worthing should be submitted to financeofficer@cityofworthing.com or by calling 605-372-4113.

