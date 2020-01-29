South Dakota’s 2019 traffic deaths may be state’s lowest

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Public safety officials say South Dakota may have recorded its lowest number of traffic deaths in state history.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Tuesday that so far, 102 traffic fatalities have been recorded for 2019. Since the department began keeping records in 1947, the previous low was 111 fatalities in 2011. In 2018, South Dakota recorded 130 fatalities.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says South Dakota’s safety efforts are being helped by the public making better driving choices coupled with enhanced vehicle safety and road designs.

Price says “even one roadway death is too many.”

