South Dakotans to vote on marijuana legalization and sports betting

(KELO) – All eyes are on the race between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, but South Dakotans have much more at stake on the ballot than just the presidential race.

Marijuana has remained a big conversation all over America with several states legalizing it in recent years.

In November, South Dakota voters will decide whether they want it legal. There are two proposals.

Amendment A would legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana and require the Legislature to pass laws regarding hemp as well as laws ensuring access to marijuana for medical use. Supporters said it would only be for adults 21 and older and would bring new revenue to the state, create new jobs, and would reduce arrests and criminal prosecutions.

Opponents argue that marijuana is highly addictive and can have long-term health consequences.

In the ballot, The South Dakota State Medical Association said, “Marijuana will create a steep cost for society and taxpayers that far outweighs its tax revenues.”

Initiated Measure 26 focuses on legalizing medical marijuana. Supporters said it will help people with health conditions.

The state medical association argues that the drug carries safety risks and claims it’s not a “legitimate medication.”

Amendment B wants you to bet on the future of Deadwood.

Right now, only certain games are legal in Deadwood, including card games, roulette, and slot machines.

If passed, it would authorize the Legislature to allow you to bet on sporting events in the Old West town.

The amendment’s sponsor said it would boost tourism and add new tax revenue to help local cities, schools, and the state.

South Dakota’s Speaker of the House is arguing against the amendment. He said sports betting would be a “stumbling block” for people overwhelmed by gambling addiction. He said, “The few dollars that would come from sports betting pales in comparison to the damage it causes.”