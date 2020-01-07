South Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana

FILE – This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows a marijuana plant in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. California legislators are considering a plan to encourage more banks to do business with its legal marijuana industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakotans will vote this year on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years and older.

Secretary of State Steve Barnett said Monday his office has validated a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and require the state Legislature to enact a hemp cultivation law.

Barnett says his office found the petition had enough valid signatures to put the proposal on the Nov. 3 ballot.

South Dakota voters in November also will decide a measure to allow medical marijuana for patients with serious health conditions.  

