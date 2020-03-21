South Dakota won’t give inmates special releases because of coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities in South Dakota say they’re not planning special releases for state prison inmates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some jails across the country, including in Rapid City, are taking measures to lower their populations.

The North Dakota parole board met Friday and gave early release dates to 56 prisoners.

South Dakota Department of Corrections spokesman Michael Winder tells the Rapid City Journal that elderly and seriously ill inmates are allowed to apply for early release under “compassionate parole” laws.

He says there will be no special releases.