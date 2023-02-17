VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — From crafting quilts to mending clothing, Anita Stephenson is a skilled seamstress.

“‘I’ve ripped my jeans, will you fix them?’ I’ve done that,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson owns Sew Nice Quilt Shop and Embroidery in Viborg.

Soon she’ll be sharing her passion with people in Uganda. The business owner will travel to the east African country this weekend. Part of her mission will be teaching women how to sew.

Stephenson got involved after speaking with a pastor from Uganda who was visiting her Viborg church.

“He wants them to be self-sufficient so that they can make things to sell, so they can help their family have food on the table, clothing on their feet, and shoes, and a roof over their head,” Stephenson said.

The women Stephenson will be working with don’t have access to electricity, so they’ll use treadle machines.

“A treadle machine has got a base where you put your feet on it and you rock back and forth, just like grandma’s old machines,” Stephenson said.

While Stephenson will have to get back into the groove of using that type of machine, she’s looking forward to empowering others, one stitch at a time.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be an adventure. I’m looking for God to show up and show off,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson will return in early March.

She says about 90 percent of the trip was funded through raffling off one of her quilts.

Viborg United Methodist Church helped with the rest.

