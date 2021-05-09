South Dakota woman sentenced to prison for program theft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Waubay woman accused of stealing money from an American Indian agency has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Dawn Block, 53, pleaded guilty earlier to program theft. Authorities say the embezzlement occurred while she was acting director for the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corp. from October 2018 to May 2019.

A judge ordered Block to serve 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release. She must also pay back more than $222,000.

Block allegedly took payroll advances, cash withdrawals, awards and bonuses, duplicate pay, and unsupported payments.