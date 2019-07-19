South Dakota woman recovering after mowing accident

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KSFY) – A South Dakota woman is thankful to be okay after a freak lawnmower accident sliced-open her neck.

It could have been much worse when a flying piece of debris narrowly missed critical parts of her neck including her carotid artery and trachea.

“I thought that I got hit by a rock, it felt like something hit me, and then fell off me. I didn’t know that my neck had been sliced open,” said Kendra Jensen.

Kendra Jensen describes herself as “extremely lucky.”

Her husband was mowing the lawn when the mower kicked up a piece of debris

“When I walked out the door, I started picking up a couple of toys, stood up, then all of a sudden I was hit,” said Kendra. “I was immediately just like ‘that hurt,’ and so I grabbed my neck. That’s when I realized I was bleeding, and it was wet. And that’s when I freaked out.”

Kendra Jensen’s husband Andy Jensen saw her in pain and immediately knew what to do.

“He ran to his car and grabbed his trauma bag, I make fun of him all the time for having it, I’m like, ‘We’re never going to need that.'” said Kendra.

“So I just put my thumbs in it and started going with the gauze,” Andy said.

The ambulance quickly arrived and took Kendra Jensen to the hospital.

She still doesn’t know what hit her, but whatever it was just barely missed her carotid artery, trachea, and vocal chords.

After the incident, she posted photos to Facebook to show family and friends.

“My intent on posting what happened to me was to update my family and friends about it,” Kendra said.

The post has now been shared more than 16,000 times. It has also generated some backlash.

“The ones that keep making comments that are like ‘you shouldn’t have done this,’ or just shaming my husband like it was his fault. He didn’t even know I was outside,” Kendra said.

She’s not letting the negativity affect her recovery though. Kendra Jensen and her husband hope her story will remind people that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

“No one is definitely ever going to be outside again when I’m mowing,”