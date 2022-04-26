LAKE ANDES, S.D. (AP) — A Wagner woman has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.

Calarina Drapeaux, 27, agreed to a plea deal and appeared in Charles Mix County court Monday.

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

In exchange for Drapeaux’s guilty plea, the prosecution dropped three counts of aggravated assault.

Drapeaux had previously pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was scheduled for an August trial.

Judge Bruce Anderson has set a June 6 sentencing.