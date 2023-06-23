SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who pleaded guilty in an arson fire that killed one person was sentenced to 50 years each currently on charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson on Tuesday.

Gerri Jensen, 35, started the July 2022 fire in Sioux Falls that killed 53-year-old Charice Admire.

The court suspended 15 years of the sentence so Jensen could serve up to 35 years currently.

The fire was in an apartment on North Grange on July 17. Admire’s death was ruled a homicide on July 18, 2022.

Police said in May of 2023 that Jensen started the apartment fire because of a disagreement with another person. Admire had nothing to do with the disagreement, court records said.

Admire was a mother of three and a grandma to nine, relatives said.

KELOLAND News will have more reaction and coverage from today’s sentencing online and on-air.