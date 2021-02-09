South Dakota woman charged in death of 2-year-old

BOX ELDER, S.D. (AP) — A Box Elder woman is charged with manslaughter and child abuse in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Box Elder Police say 22-year-old Precious Delacey Black Elk called 911 Sunday afternoon to report the child was not breathing.

Police also say it was immediately obvious the child did not die naturally because of the amount and severity of bruising on her body.

Authorities have not described the relationship between Black Elk and the child. First responders arrived and found the toddler was unresponsive and beyond resuscitation.