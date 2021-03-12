South Dakota woman arrested for allegedly hitting boyfriend with car

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — A Mitchell woman has been arrested after she allegedly hit her boyfriend with her car and left him in a ditch.

The Argus Leader reports the 32-year-old woman was arrested late Wednesday afternoon in Mitchell.

According to court documents, authorities found her boyfriend in a ditch that morning. The 25-year-old man was missing his shirt and pants.

Authorities discovered him by following multiple pools of blood. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman told police that she and her boyfriend had gone to a friend’s house to buy marijuana the night before.

When she left she didn’t know where he was. She said as she was driving away she hit something. She pulled over but didn’t see anything.