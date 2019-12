SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Mount Rushmore state is also one of 14 states that will see their state minimum wage increase on January 1.

Workers will see their pay increase from $9. 10 cents an hour to $9.30 an hour.

Those working for tips will also see an increase from $4.55 to $4.65.

Nebraska’s minimum wage is currently at $9 while Iowa’s is set at the federal minimum of $7.25.

Neither state will be increasing their minimum wages in 2020.