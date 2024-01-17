SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bill that Game Fish and Parks (GFP) said would help protect the ability of South Dakota residents to hunt bighorn sheep and elk will move to the Senate.

Senate Bill 54 tightens the requirements for residency in order to qualify for a resident hunting and fishing license. SB54 states that to qualify as a resident for hunting and fishing license, the applicant must not have lived outside the state for 180 or more days in a calendar year.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved today a do pass for the bill which will be sent to the full Senate.

At least one committee member said SB54 could cause unintended consequences for state residents who spend about six months living in the state and six months living in the south, for example.

Big game tags for wildlife such as elk and bighorn sheep are the most coveted hunting licenses in the state, the GFP’s law enforcement chief Sam Schelhaas said during the committee meeting.

“Many residents spend their entire lives here (waiting) for a coveted big tag,” Schelhaas said.

It’s not fair to those residents if a non-resident who doesn’t live in state qualifies for a resident for a big game tag, Schelhaas said. While Schelhaas focused on big game tag legitimacy, SB54 covers all hunting and fishing license requirements.

Schelhaas said the 180-day requirement is similar to requirements in Wyoming and Montana.

SB54 does not change the existing 90-consecutive day requirement needed to qualify as a resident for a resident hunting or fishing license. But it does include the term physically lives to a person’s domicile description.

“How about the situation of a retired farmer, who maybe has kids back on the home place, who likes to go to Arizona from October to April, so they would no longer qualify (for resident license)is that what it would mean, ” committee member Republican Sen. Jim Mehlhaff asked.

Schelhaas said each example is so different factually and there are many variables.

The GFP is trying to root out the person who isn’t really a resident, he said. As an example, Schelhaas described a scenario in which a person from California buys a house in a small South Dakota town and “falls in love with South Dakota’s hunting tradition but he doesn’t want to live here and he doesn’t want to move here,” Schelhaas said.

“The intent of the language is to address the individuals who intend to fraud the system,” Schelhaas said.

The person can’t use a mailing address or a business or property ownership as proof of residency under SB54. Employment would not be proof of residency.

Melhaff said the 180-day requirement is technically less than one half of a year, so does the GFP have concerns that people who should enjoy residency rights might be (negatively) impacted by SB54.

“There may be potential for some of that,” Schelhaas said

The legislation already adds the phrase “physically lives” to the description of the person’s domicile and also would add that “documentation showing a mailing address, ownership of a property or a business, or employment” in South Dakota is not sufficient by itself to prove residency.

Committee member Republican Sen. Randy Deibert asked how SB54 would effect full-time RV (travelers) who are South Dakota residents.

Full-time RVers do not qualify for resident hunting and fishing licenses now because of the 90-day consecutive day requirement and fixed resident requirement that already exists, Schelhaas said.

Schelhaas said the GFP could use tax documents, homestead property tax information along with similar documents to verify residency.

Those who work for the U.S. government such as the state’s U.S. Senator and two U.S. Representatives would be exempt from the 180 days, GFP officials said. So would students who attend college full-time in Minnesota and even stay there over the summer, GFP officials said.

Committee member Democrat Sen. Liz Larson pulled an amendment that said those working in international business and international volunteer work would be exempt from the 180-day rule. Larson said she intended to introduce that at a full Senate hearing.

GFP secretary Kevin Robling said he believed international workers and volunteer workers cited by Larson would be exempt under the existing definitions, and no amendment would be needed.