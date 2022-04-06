SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — News that the Tiger King, A.K.A. Joe Exotic, the charismatic and controversial star of the hit 2020 Netflix series, has a new tie to Sioux Falls has sparked excitement. But it’s not likely Joe Exotic will arrive in South Dakota anytime soon.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, posted to Twitter on April 2, 2022, announcing he’s engaged to Sioux Falls resident John Robert Graham.

According to a letter posted to Twitter by Exotic, he and Graham plan to marry after Exotic’s divorce from Dillon Passage is finalized. Exotic and Graham spent a year together in prison.

“I have never met such an amazing man in my life,” writes Exotic. “Lets hope I’m home in Sioux Falls, S.D. to get married soon.”

If Exotic were to come to Sioux Falls, the city would not see its very own version of his former Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. This is due to ordinances currently on the books in Sioux Falls.

Under City Ordinance section 90.001, pets and exotic animals are defined.

Pets, under this section, are defined as “dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, rats, mice, ferrets, birds other than fowl, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and species that a reasonable person would consider a pet.”

Exotic animals, meanwhile, are “any animal not occurring naturally in the United States either currently or historically. Alleged domestication of any exotic animal shall not affect its status under this definition.”

These definitions are important, due to section 90.008, Keeping of Animals.

Under 90.008, it is stated that the keeping or sale of “native fur bearers, bears, mountain lions, bobcats, lynx, panthers, endangered species, exotic animals, or venomous snakes” is prohibited.

Taken together, these combined statutes rule out the sort of antics some might envision when thinking of Joe Exotic, Sioux Falls edition.

But it may be a long time before Exotic is able to make it to Sioux Falls, as he is currently housed in the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, a federal prison for male inmates of all security levels who have special health needs.

The primary reason Exotic is unlikely to make it to Sioux Falls is the reason he is in prison. In 2018, Exotic was indicted on two counts of murder-for-hire, accused of hiring two hit-men to kill fellow big-cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

He was convicted and initially sentenced to 22-years in federal prison. In January 2022, Exotic’s sentence was reduced to 21 years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, he is set to be released November 15, 2036. By the time he is released, Exotic will be 73-years-old.

Adding to the complications is the reason that Exotic is held in the FMC; he has cancer.

This diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer came in November 2021. Prior to the diagnosis, Exotic’s attorney wrote in a September 2020 pardon application to outgoing former President Donald Trump that Exotic “will likely die in prison” because of health concerns. The pardon was not granted, and Exotic, who has maintained his innocence, remains in prison.