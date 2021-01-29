South Dakota troopers hurt after vehicle crashes into parked patrol SUV

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Two Highway Patrol troopers were hurt as a result of a crash along Interstate 90 near Brandon on Friday.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, a South Dakota Highway Patrolman and Highway Patrolman recruit were investigating a crash in the median near the 407 mile marker on I-90 when an east-bound vehicle failed to move over in response to the emergency lights on the Highway patrol vehicle. The vehicle struck the rear of the Highway Patrol vehicle at highway speeds.

Earlier today, two SDHP troopers were struck while roadside in their vehicle. The crash occurred on I-90E near Brandon, SD. They sustained minor injuries and are being treated for them now. Minnehaha Co. Sheriffs office is the lead agency on this incident. #MoveOver #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/7qOZBdKhTf — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 29, 2021

One of the drivers of the original crash was seated in the passenger seat of the Highway Patrol vehicle and was not injured, but both troopers were hurt in the collision. The troopers were transferred to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Highway Patrol vehicle was issued a citation for careless driving, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and causing an accident with a stopped emergency vehicle.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and is still under investigation.