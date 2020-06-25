South Dakota tribe sues feds to keep COVID-19 checkpoints

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe alleges the federal government has been trying to coerce and threaten the tribe ever since South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked for help stopping its COVID-19 checkpoints on state and federal highways.

The tribe filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that since Noem’s White House plea, the federal defendants have been abusing their power to coerce the tribe to dismantle its checkpoints. When that didn’t work, the tribe contends the defendants have tried to take over tribal law enforcement.

The Rapid City Journal reports the complaint was filed Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Noem asked the White House in May for help to make the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux tribes remove their checkpoints on state and federal highways.