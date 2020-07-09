South Dakota town discusses removal of Confederate flag from police department logo

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (KSFY/KDLT) – A South Dakota town recently came under scrutiny for having a Confederate flag on its police department’s logo. While officials have agreed to remove it, some residents still aren’t satisfied.

Gettysburg, South Dakota, was named after the Pennsylvania town in which the battle of Gettysburg was fought, because of the fact that many original homesteaders of Gettysburg were Civil War veterans who also fought at the Battle of Gettysburg. Only one of those original homesteaders was a Confederate soldier.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, the subject of the removal was discussed and affirmed.

“It was never voted on and approved to be on our uniform, according to our records,” said Dave Mogard.

However, it was full denouncing of the flag that Jones and others sought did not materials.

“In this case, it shows where two warring factors came together, lived in peace and harmony, and for how many years, nothing has come about, and someone has to come into this community and say hey, this is racist. No one ever said anything about being racist,” said Mark Braaten.

Selwyn Jones fears that down the road, the flag could be worked back in without the full denouncement.

“Meaning that they can’t just sweep it under the rug for now and put it back on in six months, or eight months, or a year,” said Jones.

Latest Stories