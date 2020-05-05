South Dakota totals 802 active COVID-19 cases, sees three more deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – Health officials confirmed three additional deaths and 53 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, Tuesday.

Also, they reported were 65 additional recoveries from the virus.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) tallied a total of 2,721 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, but the actual number of infections is thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed because many people have not been tested and some people can be infected without feeling sick.

Out of the 2,721 total number of cases that 1,895 have recovered from the virus.

South Dakota’s death toll stands at 24.

DOH recorded a statewide total of 220 hospitalizations and out of that total, 75 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized.

All three of the new deaths were in Minnehaha County, which has seen the bulk of infections in the state.

Health officials report that most people who have tested positive have recovered in South Dakota.

For detailed demographic information and county numbers visit the DOH’s website.

