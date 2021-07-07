South Dakota to receive more than $127M in funding aimed to help schools

(KCAU) — South Dakota is one of the first states to be approved for funding to help schools safely reopen and address the needs of students impacted by the pandemic.

The state will receive more than $127 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The state Department of Education will use the money to reach out to students who may have missed out on class over the last year.

The money will also be used to safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning, as well as meet students’ academic social, emotional, and mental health needs.