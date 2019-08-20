South Dakota to initiate 911 system upgrades

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — A 1.5 million dollar federal grant to South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety will help upgrade technology to 911 systems throughout the state.

KCAU 9’s Rebecca Pryor spoke with Union County Dispatchers about how these upgrades could help save lives.

Upgrades to the equipment and technology to 911 systems in the state of South Dakota will allow dispatchers to better serve their communities as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Urgency is an understatement.

“911 where’s your emergency?”

When a matter of minutes could be the difference between life and death.

“If you get a call and a child’s not breathing, within minutes you start to lose brain activity,” explained Sarah Beatty, a 911 coordinator.

911 dispatchers know lives are on the line every time the phone rings and with the help of a 1.5 million dollar federal grant, upgrades to the 911 system could improve response time.

“It’s going to push us as a state forward in the process of getting everything digital,” said Beatty.

The ‘Next Generation 911 System’ will allow people to not only call into the dispatch center but send texts as well.

“In some situations, you can’t be on the phone in the event of a domestic or a violent situation. The perpetrator might be right there and maybe all they can get out is a quick text message,” Beatty stated.

People will also be able to send in photos and videos for evidence or to help dispatchers locate them quicker, another useful tool will allow calls to relocate to other nearby dispatchers.

“We have an accident in the wintertime, we might get 10 calls. With two dispatchers, calls roll over so this will be able to forward it to another location,” mentioned Beatty.

And while the state is still only in the planning stages of this new initiative, dispatchers are patiently awaiting the upgrades.

“I am very excited for the improvements to come I think we have a long way to go as a state with technology constantly changing we need to be up to date as well,” Beatty added.

The Next Generation 911 upgrades could be available in South Dakota as early as 2022.