South Dakota to get $16 million in federal COVID-19 funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will be getting more than $16 million in federal funding to expand its coronavirus vaccination programs.

The announcement from the White House Tuesday says the award from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help support local efforts that are focused on creating greater equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines for those disproportionately affected by the virus.

Goals for the funding say 75% must focus on initiatives intended to increase vaccine access among racial and ethnic minority communities.

The Argus Leader reports that 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers, the Argus Leader reported.