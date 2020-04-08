South Dakota to allow testing for new CDLs during COVID-19

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – South Dakota’s Driver Licensing Program opened driver exam stations in four cities by appointment only to help those who are applying for new commercial driving licenses (CDL) or new CDL endorsements.

The program opened the driver exam stations on Tuesday, April 7.

CDL testing will be done on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at the driver exam stations in Aberdeen, Pierre, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls.

Testing will be done by appointment only and only for applicants applying for new CDLs and CDL endorsements.

“The need for CDL drivers, especially in the agricultural and transportation industries, is always a high priority in South Dakota during the Spring. By opening these exam stations at certain times, we can help ensure more people can take the required CDL test,” Department of Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Craig Price said.

There will be two testing work stations in Sioux Falls with one in Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City. Driver Licensing director Jane Schrank said least 60 applicants a week could take their CDL tests through this program.

“Tests will be done in two-hour blocks per workstation due to the length of testing. We will also make sure there are the appropriate health protection measures implemented as recommended by the CDC, including social distancing, based on the size of the office and additional staff in the office,” Schrank said.

To schedule an appointment, applicants need to email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us or call 605-773-6883 to schedule a time and location to take the test.

The Driver Licensing Program is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

