SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As kids, a lot of us grew up in the Midwest owning and shooting our own bb guns while targeting tin cans and paper targets.

However, a 15-year-old from Humboldt, South Dakota, aimed for a much bigger prize this past week.

Cocked, locked, and loaded: Zoe Dissing gives new meaning to the title ‘Top Gun.’

“It’s a crazy feeling, I can’t believe it’s real,” Zoe Dissing said.

Last week in Arkansas, Zoe won the national title in bb gun shooting.

She beat out 350 other competitors from 39 states, shooting from four positions: standing, kneeling, sitting, and prone.

“It’s nerve-wracking until you get to the shooting part, I work myself up a lot before I shoot, and then as soon as I start pulling the trigger, it’s easy,” she said.

The teen is a member of the Humboldt Sharpshooters Club, and she said to be good at bb gun shooting, you have to master five steps, including controlled breathing and trigger squeezing.

During the three days of competition, Zoe had scored 494 points out of a possible 500, an unbelievable mark. Not only did Zoe win the national title, but her score was also high enough to set a new national record. Her dad, Eric, is club coach.

He said when Zoe was shooting, he wasn’t paying too much attention to her score until his phone started to send notifications.

“My phone started blowing up in my pocket,” Eric Dissing said.

Eric was getting text messages from other coaches that his daughter had just set the new national record.

“Everything came together for her really well down at the tournament. It was pretty amazing to see her win the tournament, but also to set a new national record with those scores as well,” Eric said.

Those scores helped the Humboldt Sharpshooters team place second in the country.

For Zoe, that was the coolest part of the entire tournament.

“Just spending time with everybody that I love; my friends and family,” Zoe said.

“Very proud, very proud,” Eric said.

There’s also a 50-question test about gun safety and gun knowledge which accounts for 20% of your overall score. Zoe got a 100% on the test.