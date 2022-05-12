WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota teacher who gave a transgender student a controversial letter has resigned, the district confirmed on Wednesday.

Calvin Hillesland resigned, according to Superintendent Jeff Danielsen. Parents in the district have named Hillesland as the teacher who provided the letter to the student.

The teacher gave allegedly a 14-year-old student a letter that stated it would be a lie to call the transgender student by their preferred name. The letter went on to encourage the student to face the “biological truth” and called their feelings a “mirage.”

The Watertown School District condemned the letter in the following statement:

The Watertown School District does not support this sort of action, and we respect the rights of our students to be who they are. We strongly condemn any discrimination based upon sexual orientation or sexual identity. We want to provide a safe learning environment for all students. We are currently investigating the situation to determine an appropriate outcome.“

KELOLAND News reached out to Hillesland shortly after being made aware of the controversial letter and received no response for comment.