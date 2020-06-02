South Dakota tallies 33 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Tuesday.

The state tallies a total of 1,015 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,990 recoveries. No new deaths were reported.

The South Dakota Department of Health recorded 87 current hospitalizations related to the virus. Statewide, 443 individuals have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.