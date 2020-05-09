Closings
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds verdict in hospital case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s high court upheld a jury’s verdict that a children’s specialty hospital was not negligent in restraining a student and documenting each occurrence.

The Argus Leader reported Thursday that the South Dakota Supreme Court said that a Minnehaha County court didn’t abuse its discretion when it excluded certain evidence from the trial.

In 2013, Neil and Debbie Graff sued then Children’s Care Hospital and Schools, now LifeScape, after their son lived there as a student. 

