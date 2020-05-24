South Dakota Supreme Court upholds sentence in fatal Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty to killing a Sioux Falls teen during an attempted drug robbery in 2017.

Twenty-year-old Dylan Holler was sentenced to 80 years in prison with 40 years suspended in February 2019.

The Argus Leader reports Holler argued the sentence was disproportionate to the offense.

Holler shot and killed 17-year-old Riley Stonehouse at Bakker Parks in Sioux Falls while trying to rob another teen of marijuana.

Holler also said the sentencing judge didn’t properly consider his individual circumstances, including childhood abuse by his father and at a daycare, witnessing his mother’s abuse and his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.