PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge erred when he set aside a jury’s verdict over a contested will because of insufficient evidence and ordered a new trial, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court.

In an opinion publicly released Wednesday, the state’s high court ruled in favor of the daughter of the deceased man, a reclusive Marshall County farmer named Russell Tank whose estate was valued at approximately $3.5 million, and against a neighboring farmer and tenant who would have benefited.

The Supreme Court said the jury verdict should stand, at least for now, in favor of the daughter, Sherri Castro.

After Tank’s 2016 death, the neighbor, Jason Bender, who was farming Tank’s properties near Britton, presented to the circuit court a 2012 will from Tank that revoked all of his previous wills. The 2012 will named Bender as the sole beneficiary and personal representative of Russell’s estate and specifically disinherited Russell’s four children.

The children challenged the 2012 will on the grounds of undue influence, lack of testamentary capacity, and insane delusion. Then-Circuit Judge Scott Myren — now a Supreme Court justice, who recused himself in the current decision — issued a summary judgment in favor of Russell, and the children appealed to the Supreme Court.

The high court in a 2020 ruling “determined that summary judgment was not appropriate because of the existence of issues of material fact regarding ‘Russell’s decision to give nearly all his property to Sherri in the 2001 will and then disinherit her completely in the 2004 will, just three years later.’”

A four-day jury trial followed. According to the opinion, “After four hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously concluded that the 2012 will disinheriting Sherri and naming Bender as the beneficiary was the product of undue influence.”

Governor Kristi Noem announced on October 28, 2020, that she appointed then-Judge Myren to the Supreme Court. He was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on January 5, 2021.

Circuit Judge Tony Portra took over the Tank case. Bender’s attorney challenged the jury’s verdict, arguing in a motion “that Sherri failed to present sufficient evidence at trial to support finding elements one, three, and four of undue influence, namely, that Russell (Tank) was susceptible to being influenced, that Bender had a disposition to exert influence for an improper purpose, and that the result is one that clearly shows the effects of undue influence.”

Circuit Judge Portra ruled in favor of Bender. One of the daughters, Sherri Castro, appealed his decision to the Supreme Court.

Justice Janine Kern wrote the high court’s unanimous opinion issued Wednesday that found for the daughter and reinstated the jury’s verdict, with Circuit Judge David Knoff of Yankton sitting for Justice Myren, who was disqualified because of his previous involvement in the dispute.

Justice Kern noted, “Here, the trial record contains sufficient evidence to support a jury finding that Bender had a disposition to influence Russell (Tank) for an improper purpose.” The justice specifically referred to Tank’s distrust of banks.

“At the time of his death,” she wrote, “Russell (Tank) had buried approximately $150,000 in various locations around his property. Bender, whom Sherri called as an adverse witness, testified that, after he learned of the cash and its different locations, he created a map for two reasons: ‘One, I didn’t want to forget what he told me. And two, if something happened to me. . . [the cash] doesn’t get lost in time.’ Yet, when asked, Bender acknowledged that he did not tell anyone else about the map or cash. Further, he agreed that the map contained neither a label, nor any information that would allow a third-party to discern its significance.”

Justice Kern also cited the favorable rental rate that Bender was still continuing to pay to lease Tank’s land — $50 per acre when the current market was $200 per acre — and Bender’s interest in buying the property from Tank, as well as Tank’s decision to start investing with Bender’s wife at Edward Jones.

The high court also found that Judge Portra erred in deciding to grant a new trial. Justice Kern wrote that it wasn’t clear what would change if the matter were retried. “The jury had the opportunity and responsibility to weigh Bender’s credibility, demeanor, and the reasonableness of his testimony,” she wrote.

The daughter also asked that Bender be removed as Tank’s personal representative. Justice Kern agreed: “In light of our conclusion that there was sufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict that Bender unduly influenced Russell’s will, it would be unsuitable for Bender to continue to serve as personal representative for Russell’s estate. Therefore, we remand for an order removing Bender from serving as personal representative of Russell’s estate.”

After the jury’s verdict in her favor, the daughter sought to have the circuit judge declare that Russell Tank had died intestate, meaning that he hadn’t made a will before he died. Bender attempted to offer an earlier will from 2004 that declared him as the primary beneficiary of Tank’s estate and that also excluded Tank’s children.

The Supreme Court in its decision Wednesday agreed that the circuit court hadn’t yet decided that question.

“The circuit court refrained from ruling on Sherri’s proposed order, concluding the issue was moot after it granted Bender’s renewed motion for judgment as a matter of law,” Justice Kern wrote. “On appeal, Sherri argues that Bender’s attempt to offer the 2004 will following the jury’s verdict should be prohibited for two reasons: first, Bender has waited five years to assert the validity of this will, exceeding the permissible statute of limitations period; second, Bender waived the argument by removing the 2004 will from a 2016 responsive pleading and subsequently communicating to counsel that he was not pursuing that argument.”

The justice continued, “In response, Bender argues that a trial court should be given the opportunity to rule on the matter before the issue is reviewed by this Court. We agree. Because the circuit court has not had the opportunity to consider these claims, we conclude the issue is not properly before this Court for review.”