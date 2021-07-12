South Dakota struggles to provide rural broadband access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As federal officials debate investing billions of dollars in broadband access, South Dakota is planning to invest $100 million as it struggles to extend reliable internet service to every corner of the state.

Data reported by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader shows that in about half of South Dakota’s counties, broadband access is available to at least 88% of residents.

Yet in about half of the state, no more than 28% of households actually have high-speed access.

That helps explain why the Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem have set aside $100 million to help the broadband industry build out its infrastructure.