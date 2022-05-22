CANTON, S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota’s state parks featured free park entry and free fishing over the weekend, with no fishing license required.

Newton Hills State Park had several campers join them for a relaxing weekend with some fishing.

“We do this to try to introduce fishing to everybody, try to introduce the state parks to everybody,” said District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann, “We want to make it accessible to everybody, and really see what there is to offer, and hopefully they have fun, have so much fun they come back.”

Baumann indicated that the park has large trails, a horse camp, bike rentals, a movie night, and weekend programs.

“We meet so many people, we are all here for the same reason and that’s to get away from life and have fun,” Bauman added.