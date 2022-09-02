HURON, S.D. (KELO)– Rides, food, livestock and concerts are back at the South Dakota State Fair this week.

For Rutland FFA and 4-H member, Garet Wicks, the state fair is a time to get his sheep in the show ring and show off all the hard work he’s put into his animals this year.

“My favorite part is just probably showing and getting my sheep ready. I just think it’s fun to get them ready and I think it’s cool showing them,” said Wicks.

Agricultural at the fair reaches beyond the show ring. FFA state officers run the Ag Adventure Station, where people can experience the farm to table process.

“We’ve got a couple of sows that are going to farrow this week, we had our dairy cow have her calf this morning and we’ve had chickens, and all kinds of things that have come in and out so setting up and getting ready to take care of them has been a big part of our first couple days,” said Ella Stiefvater, SD FFA President.

As you head away from the barns and show rings and make your way to the midway this year, there are some new things to look for.

“We have a lot of great new things this year, one of them is Arcy the Live Mural Painter. he is painting a different agricultural themed mural every single day of the fair, so they will be on display throughout the fair so that will be a lot of fun,” said Candi Briley, assistant manager of the South Dakota State Fair. “We also have a new feature for kids called the back yard that they can just go take a selfie in the butterfly wings and hang with the dragon that we have, play on the tree house.”

Bringing in thousands of visitors from around the state, while creating a community surrounded by a love of agriculture and fair fun.

“Spending some family time and seeing everything, all the animals and all the hard work that the 4-H kids put into them, their animals and the food,” said fairgoer Ashley Bentz.

“It’s an incredible experience and it brings together so many people from across the state that are passionate about so many different things,” said Stiefvater.

“It’s really cool, it’s cool to meet new people, find new friends I guess, have fun here at the state fair,” said Wicks.

The state fair runs through Monday. You can find the complete schedule here or you can download the state fair app to your smartphone.