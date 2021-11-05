South Dakota Soybean Checkoff donates sets of tires to 50 sheriff’s departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several South Dakota law enforcement vehicles will be equipped with a unique set of new tires this winter.

That’s important so they’re able to quickly respond to emergencies in any kind of weather. It’s all thanks to a special partnership.

We see our farmers harvest their soybeans every fall, but what we don’t see is where some of those soybeans end up.

“These, if you haven’t noticed before, are the incredible edible soybean,” Jerry Schmitz said.

Jerry Schmitz with the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff says that incredible soybean, with its soy oil, got the wheels turning of how it could be used in tires.

Through extensive research and development, Good Year Tire has been using soy oil to replace some of the petroleum oil to manufacture tires, including the Eagle Enforcer All Weather Tire, which is widely used by law enforcement.

“Law Enforcement is important to our community, so we are excited to announce the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff is partnering with Good Year to donate sets of tires to 50 county sheriff’s departments across South Dakota,” chairman of the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff Tim Ostrem said.

“Good Year recognizes that law enforcement officers need reliable traction in handling to keep control in high intensity situations regardless of the weather,” Good Year Tire spokesperson Carly Bishop said.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the good year all weather tire is something his department already uses and is thankful for the donation.

“In an era in some parts of the country there are efforts to defund the police and not support them, it’s nice we live in a state and have an industry that defends the police and supports them with something like this,” Milstead said.

The Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation are also getting a set of new tires.

The Soybean Checkoff says soy oil is used in about a thousand different products, even in the soles of some tennis shoes.