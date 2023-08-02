SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two super moons are expected to be visible from South Dakota and other states during August. The first is the night of Tuesday, August 1 and the second, a blue moon, on Wednesday, August 30.

However, not everywhere will be able to see the moons due to light pollution. Due to its rural location, South Dakota has one of the darkest skies in the country, which makes it a great spot for night sky sightings like the supermoon or Aurora Borealis.

“On a clear night, it will be horizon-to-horizon Milky Way. You can follow the Milky Way all the way across both horizons, which is extremely dark,” said Tom Durkin, the Deputy Director of South Dakota Space Grant Consortium based at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

South Dakota has many different opportunities for night sky viewing. The Badlands National Park hosts the annual Badlands Astronomical Festival in July where people can stargaze and learn about the night sky. Durkin said there is minimal light pollution during the festival from Wall and Interior South Dakota, but it is still easy to see the constellations and space objects.

Wind Cave also has an observatory area where people can easily view the sky. Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism, also said any state park across the state would be a good location to stargaze.

The Black Hills Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties throughout the summer. The next one is coming up August 11 at 7:45 p.m. MNT at the Custer State Park airport. The final party of the summer is September 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the Hidden Valley Observatory. Members of the Astronomical Society will be bringing their high-power telescopes and offering information on the stars visible.

The International Dark Sky Association works to protect the night sky from light pollution and documents all the Dark Sky Parks in the world. The darkest places on earth are considered a category 1 and most of South Dakota sits in a category 2, Durkin said.

“A truly dark sky is somewhat of a vanishing natural resource because more and more areas that are growing aren’t necessarily taking into account or can’t do things to reduce upward lighting,” he said.

In October 2022, Diane Knutson, the president of DarkSky International and founder of the DarkSky South Dakota Chapter, spoke with KELOLAND News about the importance of preserving dark spots. She said they are rapidly decreasing as populations grow.

“Light pollution from Sioux Falls travels into the Pipestone National Monument, Mitchell, Newton Hills State Park, and Brookings, and everything in between and also well beyond those areas too,” Knutson said.

The Badlands National Park and Wind Cave National Park are both currently working to become official, accredited Dark Sky Parks. This would mean the parks must follow specific guidelines for how much light pollution they omit.

Over the past five to seven years, people are starting to take an interest in South Dakota skies as more cite the night sky as a reason they travel to the state, Svendsen said.

“When people come to South Dakota, oftentimes we hear, ‘Holy cow, I’ve never even seen the stars before,’” Svendsen said. “So coming to a destination like ours and having this new sense of appreciation kind of opens their eyes to this whole new world that they just aren’t privy to.”

Durkin said he’s seen people all over the world come to South Dakota observatories.

“It’s becoming more and more of a criteria that people use for planning their vacations so that they can bring tents and camp out and look up at the stars,” he said. “It’s a real attraction that some people don’t get. … everybody is just so focused on their devices, and cellphones and computers that it’s nice to just look up at the natural dark sky and see the beauty of it all.”