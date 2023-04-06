ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is back behind bars for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Court documents show that Kenneth Vance has been indicted on four counts stemming from November 11, 2022. Vance has been charged with one felony count of rape in the first-degree with a person who is less than 13-years-old, one felony count of aggravated incest with a person less than 18-years-old, and two misdemeanor counts of purchasing or possessing a child-like sex doll.

This isn’t the first time Vance has faced criminal charges.

In 2012 Vance was convicted of two counts of possessing, manufacturing, or distributing child pornography. In 2013 Vance pled guilty to both charges and was sentenced to six years in the State Penitentiary with two years suspended on both counts. The sentences ran concurrently.