South Dakota sends out advisory for missing woman believed to be in danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota has sent out an advisory for 20-year-old Sierra Rose Vinton, who was last seen on Friday night going from an apartment in east Sioux Falls.
A release from the state says that “The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe that Sierra is endangered and is requesting anyone who has information on Sierra or her current whereabouts to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office through Sioux Falls Metro Communications.”
Vinton is 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair, and tattoos, including writing on her neck.
If you’ve seen Vinton, you’re asked to call 605-367-4311, but authorities ask that people do not try to rescue her.
