South Dakota Senator Rounds’ wife recovering from surgery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP/KCAU) – The wife of South Dakota U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is recovering from unexpected surgery.

Jean Rounds underwent surgery Wednesday after she experienced pain in her right leg.

She had successful cancer surgery last month to remove the remaining portion of the tumor.

Rounds’ office says she and the senator traveled to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, this week.

Doctors found a hematoma, or a mass of clotted blood, at the site of a surgical incision made last month.

According to Rounds’ office, the mass was causing pressure on her sciatic nerve, which was likely caused by blood thinners she was taking following the surgery.

“While this is an unexpected hurdle, we are grateful that there are no concerns about the cancer at this time,” said Mike and Jean Rounds. “We continue to be lifted by the thoughts and prayers of so many and thank those who have supported us throughout this process. Keep the prayers coming!”

She will remain in the hospital for the next several days.

She will also undergo radiation treatment in the coming months as she finishes her anticipated course of treatment.

