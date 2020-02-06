South Dakota Senator Rounds announces reelection campaign

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announced he is seeking reelection after recent months of uncertainty while his wife underwent treatment for cancer.

The first-term Republican from South Dakota made the announcement on Thursday, the day after voting to acquit President Donald Trump of impeachment charges.

He will face Representative Scyller Borglum (R-SD) in the Republican primary.

Rep. Borglum is running against Rounds and has tried to position herself as more right-wing.

Rounds holds a huge cash advantage over Borglum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.