South Dakota Senator Rounds announces reelection campaign

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds announced he is seeking reelection after recent months of uncertainty while his wife underwent treatment for cancer.

The first-term Republican from South Dakota made the announcement on Thursday, the day after voting to acquit President Donald Trump of impeachment charges.

He will face Representative Scyller Borglum (R-SD) in the Republican primary.

Rep. Borglum is running against Rounds and has tried to position herself as more right-wing.

Rounds holds a huge cash advantage over Borglum.