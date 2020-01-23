South Dakota Senate working on missing person clearinghouse bill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – Meanwhile, the South Dakota Senate is continuing to work on a bill that establishes a clearinghouse for missing persons in the state similar to Iowa’s system and how it would help law enforcement and families find people reported missing.

“I think it’s a win. Anytime you can get more ways to get more information out when you’re looking for missing people . . . I think that’s a good thing,” said Kevin Thom, Pennington County Sherrif.

If passed, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation would maintain a website for anyone to access information on missing people and further develop law enforcement training procedures.

“It gives a centralized clearinghouse for law enforcement, so that’s a good thing, but it also is, like enabling legislation that allows law enforcement, in this case, the Division of Criminal Investigation, to share that information with the public,” said Thom.

Thom thinks that some of the information included in this clearinghouse would be the basic description of the person: name, physical description, where they were last seen, who they were with, and if there is foul play suspected.

“If somebody goes missing, you can use it immediately at the time they go missing and also has a database, so you can look back into the database and make sure that you’re tracking all of the information of all of the people that are reported missing so that they don’t fall through the cracks in the system,” said Thom, Pennington County Sherrif.

The system would be networked into NCIC, the National Crime Information Center, to help share the information.

“I think it augments what we are doing already. It just helps collate it and keep it in one place, so I think it will strengthen the process. but it’s not new in terms of putting out information on missing people, but it will, again, centralize it and hopefully enhance the dissemination of it,” said Thom.

Thom says the setup of the system will dictate some of the logistical details, for example, how much information is given to the public.