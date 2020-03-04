South Dakota Senate resolution on gun safety gets transformed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal brought by a South Dakota Democrat asking the Legislature to acknowledge the issue of gun deaths in the state was transformed by Senate Republicans to highlight reductions in accidental deaths from firearms.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls said he brought the resolution to “start a conversation” about gun deaths in the state. He found the conservative-dominated Senate to be a tough audience.

The South Dakota Legislature has often been eager in recent years to protect and expand gun rights. The Senate rewrote his proposal to point out statistics underscored by the National Rifle Association on dramatic reductions in accidental firearm deaths.

The resolution calls for gun owners to safely handle and store firearms.

