South Dakota Senate rejects loans for victims of disasters

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — State senators have rejected a bill that would have helped residents who lost their homes when the ground collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood and exposed an abandoned mine last year.

The legislation that failed Tuesday afternoon would have allowed residents affected by disasters to get low-interest or no-interest loans from the South Dakota Housing Authority.

Fifteen families lost their homes when a sinkhole exposed an old gypsum mine in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in April 2020.

Sen. David Johnson told colleagues that half the homeowners affected have filed for bankruptcy.