South Dakota Senate pulls gender dysphoria bill

Oliver Dickman, a transgender high school senior, testifies against a bill in Pierre, S.D., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. A Senate committee rejected the measure that would have banned teaching about gender dysphoria through seventh grade in public schools. (AP Photo/James Nord)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota state Senator has pulled a bill that would have required school counselors to tell parents if their child expressed feelings of gender dysphoria or self-harm.

Senator Phil Jensen says he is yielding to an expected House bill related to parental rights.

Sen. Jensen, a Rapid City Republican, tabled his bill in the Senate Education Committee.

The American Civil Liberties Union welcomed the move. The organization says the bill would infringe on students’ right to privacy.

The Legislature is considering several bills addressing health care and school counseling for transgender youth this year.