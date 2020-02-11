South Dakota Senate passes bill to offer driver’s test in Spanish

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has approved a bill that would allow the state to offer a written driver’s license test in Spanish.

The legislation passed Monday now goes to the House for its consideration. The driving skills portion of the test would still be done in English.

The Argus Leader reports the bill’s sponsor, Sen. V.J. Smith, says the main argument from opponents is that test takers should know English. But, Smith says they can already use an interpreter at the exam, so they already don’t need to know English.  

