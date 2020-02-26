South Dakota Senate passes ban on university faculty unions

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has passed a proposal to get rid of the faculty union at the state’s universities.

The faculty union has at times been instrumental in resisting proposals from lawmakers to shake up the university system.

The Board of Regents that oversees the university system has resisted oversight from lawmakers in recent years. Gov. Kristi Noem supports the proposal.

The governor’s office and other proponents argue that the contract negotiations are costly and prevent universities from adapting through the hiring of professors without tenure.

Opponents argued that the bill threatens the ability of the state to recruit faculty.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.