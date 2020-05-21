Closings
South Dakota sees two new COVID-19 deaths

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths and 73 new cases of the virus in South Dakota, Thursday.

122 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The state tallies a total of 4,250 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,145 recoveries.

48 individuals in the state have died due to COVID-19. The two death reported Thursday include residents of Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,057 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 27,051 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 91 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 342 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Detailed demographic data and county numbers can be found on the South Dakota DOH’s website.

